MARIANNE ROBERTS, 73, passed away Sunday, Sept 8 2019, in Nashville, Tenn., after a short illness. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Frieda Dellinger. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and worked at Tokheim Corp. for several years. She is survived by her husband, Randy; daughters, Nancy Peterson and Sandy Pippen; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Johnson of Melbourne, Fla., and Elaine Stanger of Fort Wayne. Services are pending.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019