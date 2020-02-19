MARIANO RODRIGUEZ VILCHES, 73, of Gurnee, Ill., passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Born Oct. 24, 1946, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Juan and Eva Vilches. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Selander; loving father of Mike (Gina) Vilches, Lisa Chesser and Bob Enger; cherished brother of Juan (Delfina) Rodriguez, Roger (the late Tina) Rodriguez, Sylvia (Robert) Hall Rodriguez, Peter Rodriguez, Francis Rodriguez, Eddie Rodriguez, the late Majune Diaz, the late Manolo Diaz, and Carmen Milagro; dear grandpa of Rick Buchanan, Michael T. Vilches Jr., Bailee A. Chesser, Cody R. Chesser, and Kaitlyn Enger; and he was a great-grandpa and uncle of many. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Road, Gurnee. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mariano to The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org For funeral information MarshFuneralHome.com or (847)336-0127.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020