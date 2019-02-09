Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARIE A. NOWLAN, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Born Aug. 1, 1935, in Chicago, Ill. Marie graduated from Chicago Teacher's College and taught in Chicago. She met her beloved husband John in Chicago and they were married on Oct. 26, 1957. She also taught in Virginia while her husband served in the U.S. Army. They were happily married for over 61 years. While raising her five children, she was an active volunteer at St. Vincent's School and Church. Marie served on the original planning committee of Saints Alive at Bishop Dwenger High School. She worked as a secretary at St. Joseph's Parish, secretary to the Superintendent of Catholic Schools and was an administrative assistant for the diocesan purchasing department. Marie volunteered for years at Matthew 25 and Habitat for Humanity. She is survived by her husband, John; and children, Cathy Adams, Elizabeth (John) Helmer, Jeanne (Joe) Carberry, John (Nancy) Nowlan Jr., Mike (Patty) Nowlan. She is also survived by her loving sister, Margaret Parker; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and several grand pets. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the service time. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Marie will be laid to rest at the St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Matthew 25



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

