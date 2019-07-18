MARIE A. SIEGFRIED, 92, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born April 15, 1927, in Frederic, Wis., Marie was the daughter of the late Adolph and Paula Shimniok. Marie earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and a BS and MS in Education from IU. She was an elementary school teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools (L.C. Ward) for 20 years. She was also a lifetime member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Steadfast in her Christian faith, she was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church and volunteered at Lutheran Home. A devoted wife and mother, she was married to Hilbert "Bud" Siegfried for 63 years. Surviving are their children, Joan Pea, Mark Siegfried and Paul (Ruth) Siegfried; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and an Angel on the way. Marie was also preceded in death by her husband, Hilbert; an infant brother, Paul Shimniok; and a son-in-law, Jim Pea. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 18, 2019