MARIE C. CORRAO, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 27, 2020. Born June 24, 1934 in Harrison, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Marie Dolan. Marie was a member at St. Vincent Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Andrew C. Corrao; three sisters, Jeanne, Patricia, and Susan Badillo (Manny); brother, John; seven children and their spouses, John (Huguette), Thomas, Michael, Christopher (Michelle), Charles (Kimberly), Mary Meehan (Michael), and James; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, David, Danielle, Judy, Hannah, Adam (Ashley), Ashley (Paul), Christian, Olivia, Gabrielle, Josie, and Sean (Jordan); and four great-grandchildren, Eloise, Olivia, Dorothy, and Andrew. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Robert. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the of NE Indiana. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020