MARIE E. BUSCH, 98, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville. Memorial donations may be given to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020