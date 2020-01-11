MARIE G. STEVENS (1927 - 2020)
MARIE G. STEVENS, 92, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Paul Falk, where she lived for the past five years at Lake Wawasee. Born Dec. 10, 1927, in Windber, Pa., just south of Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Harry Meese and G. Maude (Rouzer) Miller. At age 12, she moved with her mother and sister to Fort Wayne. She met her husband, Bill, at a dance after his return as an Aviation Cadet with the U.S. Navy. They were married in Fort Wayne on June 21, 1947 at the First Evangelical United Brethren Church, where they remained active members for many years. She was a busy homemaker but found time to enjoy playing cards with her card club, league bowling, and fishing with her husband. After retirement, they traveled the country from Alaska to Hawaii with her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis, and Bob. Marie is remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Jane) Stevens of Fort Wayne, Sandra (Steven) Skees of Lexington, Ky., Karen (Paul) Falk of Syracuse, Ind., Donna (Bill) Volz of Huntertown, Ind., and Lisa (Bryan) Gamulkiewicz of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Daniel, Zachary, Andrew (Ashleigh), Christina (Jamin), and Braeden, Logan; and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Grace, Katharine, and Jordan. Also preceding her in death were her husband, William H. Stevens; stepfather, Howard M. Miller; and sister, Phyllis G. Bruick. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. Calling is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 11, 2020
