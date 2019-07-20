MARIE HELENE BRUGGEMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE HELENE BRUGGEMAN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARIE HELENE BRUGGEMAN, 60, of Boulder, Colo., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home. She had been battling Carcinoid Syndrome for over a year with great courage and dignity. Born July 2, 1959, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Joseph Anthony Bruggeman and Marie Louise Cellard. Marie was a kind and gentle person and possessed a great sense of humor. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the California Bar Association and volunteered for the Boulder County District Attorney's Office as a victim's advocate. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School, the University of Michigan and the U.C.L.A. School of Law. She is survived by her brothers, Henry, Jack and Fred/ nephews, Nathan, Michael, Ian, Adam, Yahn, and Anthony; and nieces, Lisa, Sara, Lindsey, and Bridget. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Anthony, Patrick and Joseph; and her beloved sister, Ann. Services are private. Donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Brest Cancer Foundation or any .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations