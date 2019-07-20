MARIE HELENE BRUGGEMAN, 60, of Boulder, Colo., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home. She had been battling Carcinoid Syndrome for over a year with great courage and dignity. Born July 2, 1959, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Joseph Anthony Bruggeman and Marie Louise Cellard. Marie was a kind and gentle person and possessed a great sense of humor. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the California Bar Association and volunteered for the Boulder County District Attorney's Office as a victim's advocate. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School, the University of Michigan and the U.C.L.A. School of Law. She is survived by her brothers, Henry, Jack and Fred/ nephews, Nathan, Michael, Ian, Adam, Yahn, and Anthony; and nieces, Lisa, Sara, Lindsey, and Bridget. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Anthony, Patrick and Joseph; and her beloved sister, Ann. Services are private. Donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Brest Cancer Foundation or any .

