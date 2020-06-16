MARIE L. VACHON, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Born in 1927, she was a the daughter of Ernest and Alice (Sorg) Meyers. In June of 1948, she married Eugene Vachon and together they raised eight children. Surviving are four daughters, Beckie McClure, Barb Freeman, Teri (Jeff) Harrison, and Chris (Bob) Straub; three sons, Mike, Tim (Janie) and Mark (Shellee) Vachon; 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Susan Janero; granddaughter, Victoria Vachon; great - grandson, Xander Janero; brother, Robert Meyers; and son-in-law, Marc Freeman. Private mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, in Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 US Hwy 27 S, Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson - Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.