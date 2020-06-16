MARIE L. VACHON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARIE L. VACHON, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Born in 1927, she was a the daughter of Ernest and Alice (Sorg) Meyers. In June of 1948, she married Eugene Vachon and together they raised eight children. Surviving are four daughters, Beckie McClure, Barb Freeman, Teri (Jeff) Harrison, and Chris (Bob) Straub; three sons, Mike, Tim (Janie) and Mark (Shellee) Vachon; 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Susan Janero; granddaughter, Victoria Vachon; great - grandson, Xander Janero; brother, Robert Meyers; and son-in-law, Marc Freeman. Private mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, in Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 US Hwy 27 S, Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson - Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved