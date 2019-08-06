MARIE M. CALIXTE, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born April 20, 1938 in Saint-Marc, Haiti, she was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed walking, playing solitaire, the piano and her organ, cooking and giving care to all she encountered. Marie was the matriarch of the family. She is survived by her sons, Marc Calixte of Tampa, Fla., Alain Calixte of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and four grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church and Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019