MARIE M. GEIGER-RITZERT, 93, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Berne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Noah and Barbara Schrock. Marie worked as a nurse for several years at Lutheran Hospital. She was a member of St. Joe Community Church. Marie is survived by her sons, Kevin W. (Anna) Geiger of Kennesaw, Ga., Denny D. (Joy) Geiger of Harlan, Ind., and Mark L. Geiger of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ernestine Lewis of Hutchinson, Kan. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Willard E. Geiger; second husband, Ivan Ritzert; son, Kerry A. Geiger; three brothers, and one sister. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 N. Anthony Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Joe Community Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019
