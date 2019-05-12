Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE M. TAYKOWSKI. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

MARIE M. TAYKOWSKI, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Marie was born in Fort Wayne, Dec. 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Fred and Freida (Fisch-bach) Kleinschmidt. Marie graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School class of 1950. In 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Theodore "Ted" Taykowski, and they began their life of service together. Ted and Marie were blessed with their firstborn son, Timothy Nathan, in 1957. Their family continued to grow, with the births of Todd David in 1959 and Tina Marie in 1960, and Troy Andrew in 1963. Upon graduation, Marie worked for International Harvester until Ted's vicarage call. After Marie and family returned to Fort Wayne, she was employed with Wayne Candy's prior to her career at Concordia High School as the manager of the cafeteria until her retirement. She was a 30-year survivor of breast cancer. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also looked forward to their annual mini-reunions with her lifetime high school friends, where the girls shopped, the men played golf and they all enjoyed food and fellowship. Surviving are her children, Timothy (Barbara) Taykowski of Macomb, Mich., Todd (Laura) Taykowski of Lebanon, Tenn., and Tina (David) Franke of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jacob (Sarah) Taykowski, Joshua (fianc‚e Margaret Reilly) Taykowski, Jonah Taykowski, Jonathan Taykowski, Garrett (Camesa) Taykowski, Rachel Taykowski, Roman Taykowski, and Rhett Taykowski; great-grandchildren, Luke, Elizabeth, Dante, and Delilah; siblings, Vanita Kassing, Rev. Donald Kleinschmidt, Ronald Kleinschmidt, and Jerry (Mary) Kleinschmidt; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Freida Kleinschmidt; her brother, Ervin Kleinschmidt; her sister, Darlene Oehler; her love of her life and husband Rev. Theodore "Ted" Taykowski; and son, Troy Taykowski. "While she will be sorely missed, her family rejoices in the knowledge that she is freed from the struggle of declining health, are comforted by the promise of eternal life, and are honored to be a part of the legacy that she leaves behind". Memorial service is noon, Friday, May 17, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.



