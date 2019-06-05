MARIE MARTHA VOIROL, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born March 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Adolph and Mathilde Koldewey. Marie worked as a bookkeeper at Peoples Trust and Savings Bank, retiring in 1965. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Woodburn, and was active in the choir and ladies group. "She loved the Lord, family, and many friends." Surviving are her son, Mark (Diana) Balogh; son-in-law, Michael (Phyllis) Rekeweg; stepdaughter, Theresa (Joe) Dennie; grandchildren, Steve, Tony, Jason, Alyson, and Stacey; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Balogh; second husband, Virgil Knapp; third husband, Harold E. Voirol; daughter, Rebecca Rekeweg; grandson, David Michael Rekeweg; and siblings, Gertrude Grenzenbach, Gerhard, Herbert, Ervin and Paul Koldewey. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park Street, Woodburn, (IN 46797), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodburn Lutheran School and Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 5, 2019