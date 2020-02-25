MARIE ROSE DOHERTY, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Born June 6, 1925, in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Marie M. (Rein hardt) Park; and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Gary) Parke of Avilla, Linda (Tim) Travis of Oshkosh Wis., and Pamela (David) DeKoninck of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Sherry Doherty of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert L. Doherty, in 2013; son, Brian Doherty, in 1983; and son, Robert Doherty, in 2013. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Gibault Children's Services, or St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020