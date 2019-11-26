MARIE "DIANNE" ROSS

Guest Book
Obituary
MARIE "DIANNE" ROSS, 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Born in Dal housie, New Brunswick in Canada, Dianne was the daughter of the late Bertram and Kathrine Leonard. Dianne was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She had a strong faith in the Lord. Dianne earned her Bachelor's degree in Theology and was a published author. She had a hilarious personality and loved cutting up. Surviving are her children, Daniel Gallant, Brian (Amanda) McComb, Sarah (Edward) Burnett, Rachel (Cameron) Douglas, and Joshua (Courtney) Gallant; 10 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at The River Church, 1515 Magnavox Way, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to The River Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2019
