MARIE S. SCHWARTZ, 47, of Cleveland Township, Whitley County, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, 2:50 p.m., at her home after a battle with cancer. Born Oct. 16, 1971, in Montrose, Pa., she was a daughter of Sam A. and Sarah R. (Miller) Byler. Her formative years were spent in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. On Oct. 29, 2006, she was united in marriage to David Schwartz Jr. The couple made their home on a farm in Cleveland Township. She is survived by her husband, David; children, Norman David Schwartz, Nathan Wayne Schwartz and Nevin Jay Schwartz; stepchildren, Matthew (Janette) Schwartz, Anna Irene (Daniel) Schwartz, William (Betty Jean) Schwartz, Rosalie (Simon) Schmucker, and Clara Schwartz; seven grandchildren; mother, Sarah R. Byler; and siblings, Barbara Miller, Allen Byler, Ray Byler, Ida Mae Stutzman, Reuben Byler, Leroy Byler, Andy Byler, and Rudy Byler. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Byler; sister, Rosa Byler; and brother, Sam Byler Jr. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Sunday at the family residence, 6182 W 1000 S, South Whitley, where visitation is all day Friday and Saturday. Burial will be in the Cleveland Township Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. To send condolences, visit www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019