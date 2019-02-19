Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE ZIGLER. View Sign

MARIE ZIGLER, 93, of Fort Wayne, left this life on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, sleeping quietly in her bed in her own home in Fort Wayne. She was the beloved wife of Robert Zigler. Born Aug. 25, 1925, in Wilton, N.D., she was the daughter of Blanche and John L. Bob and Marie raised their children in Holland, Mich., living there for 30 years. They have lived in Fort Wayne since 1985. Marie was a life-long artist with a Bachelor's degree in Art Education from Grand Valley State University. Over her long life, she created many beautiful works that will be cherished for years. She was also an avid rock hunter, a passion she shared with both her father and her husband. She was an active member of Tulip City Rock Club of Holland, Mich., and later the Three Rivers Rock Club of Fort Wayne. Marie created the Tulip City Rock Club bulletin, "The Conglomerate" and was editor of "Strata Data," the Three River's monthly bulletin, for which she won national awards for her creative publications and art work. Marie is survived by her brother, Dick (Betty) Scheirbeck; beloved husband, Robert Zigler; daughters, Melissa (John) Schilke, Melinda (Norm) Brazell and Cheryl Zigler; sons, Rob "Bobby" (Mary Stahl) Zigler and Steve (Joann Bipes) Zigler; seven treasured grandchildren, Daniel, Annika, Will, Molly, Erik, Erin, and Torin; and son-in-law, Bill Lenahan. Marie nurtured and loved so many more and they too considered her a mother. A celebration and memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. For complete obituary information and to sign the guestbook, visit



