MARIETTA E. RALSTON, 97, of West Yarmouth, Mass., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Oct. 11, 1921, in Delaware County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Willis Glenn and Marie (Glass) Tomlinson. A graduate of Summitville High School, she was a wonderful homemaker and founding member of Faith Baptist Church. She was married to Lester Ralston for 70 years before his passing in 2011. She is survived by her children, Alta May (Denny) High of Massachusetts, Glenn Allen (Loree) Ralston of Florida and Maurice E. (Maye) Ralston of New Haven; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva Geist of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Lee Ralston. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019