Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIETTA E. RALSTON. View Sign

MARIETTA E. RALSTON, 97, of West Yarmouth, Mass., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Oct. 11, 1921, in Delaware County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Willis Glenn and Marie (Glass) Tomlinson. A graduate of Summitville High School, she was a wonderful homemaker and founding member of Faith Baptist Church. She was married to Lester Ralston for 70 years before his passing in 2011. She is survived by her children, Alta May (Denny) High of Massachusetts, Glenn Allen (Loree) Ralston of Florida and Maurice E. (Maye) Ralston of New Haven; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva Geist of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Lee Ralston. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church. For online condolences, please visit



MARIETTA E. RALSTON, 97, of West Yarmouth, Mass., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Oct. 11, 1921, in Delaware County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Willis Glenn and Marie (Glass) Tomlinson. A graduate of Summitville High School, she was a wonderful homemaker and founding member of Faith Baptist Church. She was married to Lester Ralston for 70 years before his passing in 2011. She is survived by her children, Alta May (Denny) High of Massachusetts, Glenn Allen (Loree) Ralston of Florida and Maurice E. (Maye) Ralston of New Haven; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva Geist of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Lee Ralston. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close