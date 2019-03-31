Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN A. ROWDON. View Sign

MARILYN A. ROWDON, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lincoln shire Place in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Cleo (Werling) Arnold. On May 4, 1958, she married Richard L. Rowdon. She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, where she belonged to the hand bell choir. She was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House for many years. Marilyn was a 1961 graduate of the Parkview School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for Parkview Hospital, Peter Ekrich Meats, and East Allen County Schools. She also worked as homemaker, raising her five children. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Rowdon of Fort Wayne; two sons, Todd R. (Missie) Rowdon of South Bend and Trent R. (Tiffaney) Rowdon of Wolcottville; three daughters, Tamera J. (Tommy Gill) Klug of Zephyrhills, Fla., Teresa J. (Ken) Waggoner of Fort Wayne and Tonya J. (Mike) Pollock of Fort Wayne; a brother, David (Debbie) Arnold of Fort Wayne; a sister, Dian (Chris) Miller of New Haven; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Klug, Roxanne Waggoner, Ryan Waggoner, Mason Rowdon, Monica Rowdon, Tanner (Caitlin) Pollock, Logan Pollock, Ty Rowdon, Zane Rowdon, and Zeke Rowdon; and three great- grandchildren, Alexandria Klug, Isaac Freed and Leia Rowdon. Funeral service is noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Rord, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Ron Verlee officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Haggard - Sefton - Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or to St. Joseph United Methodist Church. To sign the guestbook, click on

