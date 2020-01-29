MARILYN A. SHEA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Eden Prairie, Minn. She was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Fort Wayne. Marilyn always loved music and had a singing career in her 20's, hosting a radio program on WOWO in the early 1940's. She also held numerous administrative positions, including working in the office of The Most Reverend Bishop Pursley of Fort Wayne. She married Thomas Shea in 1953, and they moved to Toledo, Ohio where they raised their two children. Upon retirement in 1986, they divided their time between their lake home on Coldwater Lake, Mich. during the summer and their condo in Belleair Bluffs, Fla. during the winter months. She loved to travel, and they took numerous trips to visit the countries of Europe and the islands of Hawaii. Finally in 2017, they moved up to Minnesota to be closer to their son. "She was a loving wife and mother, and will be missed by many. It was a wonderful life" Surviving are her loving husband, Thomas Shea; son, Tim (Sandy) Shea; grandchildren, Ryan and Erin Shea, Sarah and David Wooding; brother, Al Younghaus; and sister, Alice Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Margaret Younghaus; her sister, Marge (Younghaus) Okumoto; and daughter, Molly (Shea) Hall. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the on line guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020