MARILYN ANN WENNING, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Greystone Health & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, on Nov. 11, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Noella (Smith) Wise. Survivors include her daughters, Stacy (Luke) Landis and Jennifer (Greg) Zink, both of Fort Wayne; son, Zakary (Maryann) Wenning of Crystal City, Va.; seven grandchildren; brother, Carl (Diane) Wise; and her special boyfriend, Mike McGee of Fort Wayne with whom she resided. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janelle Lamb. A celebration of life party is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12509 Carroll Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 11, 2020.