MARILYN B. GIBSON, 88, of rural Yoder, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Born on Jan. 23, 1932 in Perrys -burg, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late F. Kelsay and Mary F. (Branson) Blair. She graduated from Fairmount High School and Ball State Teacher's College. She taught home economics and physical education. She also helped her husband on the family farm. She was a long-time member at Nine Mile United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano and quilting. Surviving family include her son, Bryan Gibson; granddaughters, Patricia Labas and Kimberly Gibson; and brother, James Lowell Blair. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert F. Gibson; sons, Bruce and Steven Gibson; and brother, David Blair. A private graveside service will be held at Nine Mile Maple Lawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Nine Mile United Methodist Church. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online www.elzey-patterson-rodakfunerals.com