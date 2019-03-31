Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN C. MASENTHIN. View Sign

MARILYN C. MASENTHIN, 79, of Macedonia, Ohio, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born April 17, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Alice (Kolke) Masenthin. Marilyn was a graduate of the Fort Wayne Lutheran High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from River Forest College, and was a fourth grade teacher for Leo Elementary School in Allen County, Ind., for many years, retiring in 1995. Marilyn was a former member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She enjoyed traveling all over Europe and visiting all 50 of the United States. Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Marian Masenthin; nephew, Mark Masenthin (Jani); niece, Michaele (Terry) Repak; great nephews, Ross and Jon Masenthin; and great great nephew, Roman Masenthin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roland Masenthin. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 8811 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.

