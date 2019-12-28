MARILYN DIANE (FRANTZ) WILKINSON, 80, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Marilyn was born to the late George Andrew and Alma Louise (Landen) Frantz on April 20, 1939. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1957 and retired from the Pinellas County Florida School System. Marilyn was blessed with a large and loving family. She married James L. Wilkinson May 4, 1957. Marilyn and James raised four children with patience, discipline and humility. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marilyn always had time to spend with her family and loved ones. She is dearly missed by her family and friends who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Marilyn is survived by her husband, James; her sons, Kevin, Joseph and wife, Carmen, Brian and partner, Maria; and daughter, Ruth. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Richard Frantz. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 315 South Line St., Columbia City, with calling one hour prior to the service. A reception to follow at the church following the service. Memorials are to the church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019