MARILYN E. SAUDERS, 94, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Saint Anne Home. Born Feb. 13, 1926, in Stroh, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Russell and Lela Miller. Marilyn graduated from Salem Center High School in 1944. She was a member of County Line Church of God. Marilyn is survived by her children, Lynn (Rita) of Columbia City, Kevin (Cindy Jamason) of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Brenda (Devin) Willis of Fort Wayne; sister, Lois Strunk; eight grandchildren, and 11 great - grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Sauders; daughter, Dawn King; and siblings, Anita, Eldon and Darrell Miller. A private service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to County Line Church of God. The family requests no flowers, please. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons, Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020