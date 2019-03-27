Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN G. FLEENOR. View Sign

MARILYN G. FLEENOR, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1923, in Marshall County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Mark and J. Marguerite (Kendall) Heaston. A graduate of Central High School, she held various administrative positions with local businesses and was a bookkeeper with ENT for over 30 years, from which she retired. She also served on many committees at The Towne House. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and keeping up with the latest technology. She is survived by her children, Pat (Bill) Horoho of Roanoke, Judy Koontz of South Whitley, Chuck (Diane) Lewton of The Villages, Fla., Jim (Sharon) Fleenor of Fort Wayne, and Patricia (Richard) Foerster of Northville, Mich.; 17 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Lewton; second husband, Roy J. Fleenor Jr.; sister, Phyllis Shroads; and son-in-law, Bob Koontz. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Chapel at The Towne House, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Entombment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the or Brookside Community Church. For online condolences, please visit



MARILYN G. FLEENOR, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1923, in Marshall County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Mark and J. Marguerite (Kendall) Heaston. A graduate of Central High School, she held various administrative positions with local businesses and was a bookkeeper with ENT for over 30 years, from which she retired. She also served on many committees at The Towne House. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and keeping up with the latest technology. She is survived by her children, Pat (Bill) Horoho of Roanoke, Judy Koontz of South Whitley, Chuck (Diane) Lewton of The Villages, Fla., Jim (Sharon) Fleenor of Fort Wayne, and Patricia (Richard) Foerster of Northville, Mich.; 17 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Lewton; second husband, Roy J. Fleenor Jr.; sister, Phyllis Shroads; and son-in-law, Bob Koontz. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Chapel at The Towne House, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Entombment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the or Brookside Community Church. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close