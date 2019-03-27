MARILYN G. FLEENOR, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1923, in Marshall County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Mark and J. Marguerite (Kendall) Heaston. A graduate of Central High School, she held various administrative positions with local businesses and was a bookkeeper with ENT for over 30 years, from which she retired. She also served on many committees at The Towne House. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and keeping up with the latest technology. She is survived by her children, Pat (Bill) Horoho of Roanoke, Judy Koontz of South Whitley, Chuck (Diane) Lewton of The Villages, Fla., Jim (Sharon) Fleenor of Fort Wayne, and Patricia (Richard) Foerster of Northville, Mich.; 17 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Lewton; second husband, Roy J. Fleenor Jr.; sister, Phyllis Shroads; and son-in-law, Bob Koontz. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Chapel at The Towne House, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Entombment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the or Brookside Community Church. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019