MARILYN HOUY-SWANSON, 71, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was a much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her children, Drew Houy and Michelle Brindle; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. "No flowers please." In lieu of flowers, please donate to HOPE for Animals, FWACC, Soaring Hawks Raptor Rehab Center, or the local Animal Care & Control Center. No service will be held. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.