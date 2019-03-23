Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN J. GUMP. View Sign

MARILYN J. GUMP, 79, died peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Marilyn was born July 22, 1939, in Goshen, Ind., a daughter of the late Arlo and Dorothy (Host-etter) Gump. She was an excellent pianist and accompanied her high school choir. After graduating valedictorian from Garrett High School, she attended Manchester University and graduated in 1961 with a degree in chemistry. She married James Sousley that same year. They settled in Fort Wayne, and Marilyn began working as a chemist at Eckrich. After having three children, Marilyn took flying lessons and acquired a pilot's license. In 1974, she became a member of the Ninety-Nines, the international organization of women pilots. She worked several years as a laboratory manager at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, as a medical transcriptionist, and later, in retail. She enjoyed camping, hiking the Appalachian Trail, sewing, reading, swimming at the YWCA, and attending concerts at the Fort Wayne Embassy. With a bold and independent spirit, Marilyn was ahead of her time, being very nutrition-conscious and giving her kids vitamin C and probiotics back in the 1970's. She was a trailblazer and an adventurer. She was a member of Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren for over fifty years. Surviving are her two sons, Kevin Sousley of Fort Wayne, and Jeffrey (Dr. Sari Vlahakis) Sousley of Orchard Lake, Mich.; one daughter, Kendra (Michael) Mellinger of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; three grandchildren; a sister, Lois Guess of Fort Wayne; and a niece. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, 2810 Beacon St., Fort Wayne, with calling beginning at 1 p.m. with a light reception to follow. Pastor Brian Flory and The Reverend Mark Flory Steury will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn's life. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Arlo and Dorothy Gump Memorial Scholarship Fund at Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester, Ind. (46962) or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 2200 Lake Ave., Suite 110, Fort Wayne, Indiana (46805). Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home.



