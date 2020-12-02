MARILYN JEAN RELUE, 83, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Martin W. and Amanda Julia (Saal frank) Griebel. She married Ralph W. Relue on Nov. 21, 1959. Marilyn was employed at Magnavox from 1955 to 1960, and again from 1980 to 1993. In between those paid jobs, she did the work she most enjoyed and for which she will be best remembered as a loving and supportive wife and stay-at-home mom for her four children. She lived the truth that "your job is what you leave at the end of the day, but your work is what you leave at the end of a lifetime." Marilyn was also known for her love of sending and receiving "good mail" (greeting cards of all kinds), for her "lists of lists" and for keeping family keepsakes and traditions. Marilyn is survived by her three daughters, Julie (Brad) Borum, Josie (Jim) O'Donnell and Becki (Steve) Lentz; one son, David (Rebecca) Relue; and nine grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Mary, Katie, Tatom, Jenna, Caleb, Jack, and Phoebe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; three sisters, Mildred, Helen and Dorothy; and four brothers, Albert, Harold, Alvin, and Erwin. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., with visitation two hours prior. A committal service will immediately follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to Worship Anew, 5 Martin Luther Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.



