MARILYN JEAN TROWBRIDGE, 66, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 13, 1952, in Lincoln, Neb., Marilyn was a daughter of Willard and Patricia (Nightingale) Tolliver. She married Charles "Chuck" Trowbridge on Aug. 9, 1992 in New Haven, Ind. Marilyn and her husband were the longtime owners of TNT Entertainment. They enjoyed spending time at their lake cottage at Snow Lake in Fremont, Ind. Survivors include her husband, Chuck Trowbridge of New Haven, Ind.; son, Derek (Heather) Trowbridge of St. Nazianz, Wis.; daughter, Christy Miller of Butler, Ind.; five grandchildren, Ashley, Allen, Emma, Alex, and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Simon and Elise; sister, Brenda Fisher of Fremont, Ind.; and brother, Ronald Tolliver of Lincoln, Neb. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Following services burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Ind. Memorial donations in her memory are requested to The Salvation Army. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019