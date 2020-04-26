MARILYN JUNE STERN RICHARDSON, 94, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, with her daughter and trusted caregivers by her side. Born on June 16, 1925 in Minneapolis, Minn., she was the only child of William J. and Minnie (Johnson) Stern. She graduated from South High School and the Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing, both in Minneapolis. Marilyn will always be affectionately remembered as a caring and loving Mother, Grandma and Nana by her family, and a thoughtful and generous friend by her dear friends and extended family. Marilyn is survived by her three children, Steven Richardson of Wilmington, Del., Ann Chmura of Geneva, N.Y., and Janet (Andrew) Katz of Fort Wayne, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Del. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to Saint Anne Communities, sacfw.org or . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020