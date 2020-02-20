MARILYN KLINGSHIRN GRIBBLE, 83, of Grover Hill, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Grover Hill EMS. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020