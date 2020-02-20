MARILYN KLINGSHIRN GRIBBLE

Guest Book
Service Information
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH
45879-1545
(419)-399-2866
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Obituary
MARILYN KLINGSHIRN GRIBBLE, 83, of Grover Hill, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Grover Hill EMS. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020
