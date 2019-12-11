MARILYN L. (MYERS) CONSER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home. Born Feb. 19, 1933, in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Cecil R. and Bertha J. (Dam mann) Myers. She graduated from Huntertown High School and studied piano at Concordia College and Fort Wayne Bible College. She also graduated from International Business College, was a secretary at Midwestern United Life Insurance Company and a private piano instructor. She married John D. Conser on June 11, 1960 and celebrated 59 years together. Survivors include her husband, John Conser of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jan (Tom) Gidley of Fort Wayne; son, Gregg (Tracy) Conser of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren, Evan and Nathan Gidley, Charlotte, Henry and Lucy Conser. Funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery. "He hath showed Thee O man, what is good, and what does the Lord require of thee, but to do justly and to have mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God." Micah 6:8.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019