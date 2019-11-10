MARILYN L. DALMAN, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born on April 28, 1938, she was a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Meyer) Schoene -mann. She worked for Hallmark Cards. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities. She enjoyed being outside, especially gardening, traveling, working with her rabbits and chickens, and formerly being involved in 4-H. Surviving family include her sons, Greg (Connie), Mark (Linda), Bryan (Laura) and Kevin Dalman; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, William Dalman in 2011; son, Dennis in 1979; and a brother, Paul Schoenemann. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery on Engle Rd. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019