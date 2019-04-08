Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN L. LAUNER. View Sign

MARILYN L. LAUNER, 80, of Auburn, Ind., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on May 26, 1938 in Columbus, Ind., Mrs. Launer was a daughter of the late August and Florence Hoeltke. She graduated from Columbus High School. On Sept. 20, 1959 she married Gerald R. Launer in Columbus, Ind. Marilyn was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Ind. She was caring, selfless, and loving. Survivors include her children, Beth (Jon) Zinnel of Kendallville and Tracy (Pam) Launer of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jeremy (Emily) Zinnel, Josh Zinnel, Jonathan (Lynn Morrow) Zinnel, Rachel (Dan) Stabler, Matthew Hook, Alyssa (AJ) Klausing, and Kristina Launer; step-grandchild, Stephanie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jacob Zinnel and Judah Zinnel; and sister, Becky (Don) Bozell. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Tammy Hook; grandson, Zachary Hook; and step-grandson, Josh Wilson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be directed to Parkview Cancer Institute or Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

