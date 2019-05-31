MARILYN L. MUELLER-ROWLEY, 80, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born on June 27, 1938 in Wolf Lake, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Laura Bell (Londt) Walker. She retired from Magnavox. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Delta Sigma Capa, and The Red Hat Society. She was an avid gardener, liked to cook, and spend time with her grandchildren. Marilyn loved the lake life and animals. She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Mike) Long, Debbie Walters, Natalie Santilli, Scott (Cindy) Mueller; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Meredith) Walker; sisters, Linda (Kenny) Brower and Jeannie Cripe. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Larry Rowley; and late husband, Gerald Mueller and infant son, Steven Mueller. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Home. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019