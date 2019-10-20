Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN M. UMBER. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

MARILYN M. UMBER, 83, of Evansville, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Oasis Dementia Care. Born Feb. 27, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Edmund and Mary (Guilford) Klausing. She graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1954 and attended the former Fort Wayne School of Art. Marilyn and her husband, Dwight, were co-owners of Umber's Ace Hardware for 40 years before retiring from the hardware business on Dec. 31, 1996. Marilyn maintained her involvement in the business after her two children, David and Kristine, were born. Marilyn was very involved in her art, mostly watercolor, and competed in art shows all over the country. She was active in the Trillium Garden Club, Red Hatters and Fort Wayne Artist Guild among others. Marilyn also enjoyed square dancing, snowmobiling, boating, gardening and traveling. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dwight Umber; son, David (Barbara) Umber; daughter, Kristine (Gary) Frazier; grandchildren, Jessica (Keith) Williams, Grant Alyshia) Umber and Carly Frazier; and great-granddaughter, Bristol Williams. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Reverend Harold Graham officiating. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial Contributions may be made to or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Ind. Condolences may be made to the family online at

