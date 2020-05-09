MARILYN MARIA NEDELKOFF, 94, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Fairhaven County Home. Born Feb. 20, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of Dimitar and Anka Theodoroff of Macedonian descent. When she was 23 years of age, she met a young Orthodox Priest Father George Nedelkoff, who had recently immigrated from Varna, Bulgaria. They married on Dec. 18, 1949 and were blessed with their only child, a son, Dan Dimitar born on Dec. 1, 1950. The family moved to Fort Wayne where they helped grow St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Marilyn, being married to an Orthodox priest, became known as Popadia. She devoted much of her time to the church alongside her husband. She also worked for many years as secretary to the editor of The News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne. Marilyn could be found humming a tune in her kitchen while making the most delicious Bulgarian / Macedonian food. She enjoyed singing and dancing to the Macedonian music she grew up with, and spreading this passion to their son Dan, and the families in the church. In all her years she only missed one or two of the annual MPO (Macedonian Patriotic Organization) conventions held annually on Labor Day. After retirement, the couple enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Europe. They even had a private audience with Pope John Paul II in Rome. They later moved to Sidney, Ohio, because they were very close with Dr. Miguel Topalov. Popadia will be remembered for sharing her smile with all she met, especially those at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne, and in later years at St. Paul Orthodox Church in Dayton. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Becky) Richards; two nieces, Shari (Michael) McConnell and Donna Creed; and one nephew, Don (Charn) Creed. She was preceded in death by her son, who passed away in a tragic auto accident just three years after being married. Also deceased are her parents; husband; and sisters, Christina Theodoroff and Hope Creed. "May Her Memory be Eternal!" Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio. Arrangements for the Nedelkoff family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2020.