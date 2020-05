Or Copy this URL to Share

NEDELKOFF, MARILYN MARIA: Funeral service is 10 a.m. today, May 13, 2020, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. Arrangements for the Nedelkoff family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home.



