MARILYN McCUSKER SHANNON, 67, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was a lifelong Catholic, especially dedicated to the Traditional Latin Mass; a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend; mother of nine, two through international adoption; a home school parent; and for 35 years a part-time instructor of biology at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (now Purdue Fort Wayne; retired in 2019). She is the author of five editions of Fertility, Cycles and Nutrition, the most recent published by The Couple to Couple League for Natural Family Planning in 2019; this interest gave her an attentive ear to women interested in natural health, and she spoke widely on the topic in the Midwest. She was an Allen County, Indiana, 4-H leader for 11 years, former Allen County 4-H Board member, and assistant leader until recently. She was a fancier of animals, especially dairy goats, dogs, cats, and poultry. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Ronald Shannon; children, Father John Shannon, FSSP of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Rosemary (Michael) Imrick of Fort Wayne, Stephen (Katie) Shannon of LaPorte, Ind., Gregory Shannon, Regina (Jared) Trout, Ellen Shannon, Vahn Shannon, Monica Shannon, and Lucia Shannon, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Rosemary (Richard) Nilles; brother, David E. (Kris) McCusker Jr.; 13 grandchildren with two more on the way, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, David E. McCusker Sr. and Margaret E. (Caulfield) McCusker; brothers, James McCusker, Mark McCusker and infant brother William McCusker; and sister Nancy Benson. Traditional Latin Requiem High Mass is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Ave., with calling from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people at a time and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Care Center, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.
