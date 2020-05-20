SHANNON, MARILYN McCUSKER: Traditional Latin Requiem High Mass is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Ave., with calling from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people at a time and social distancing will be followed.



