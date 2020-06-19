MARILYN MUTSCHELKNAUS
MARILYN MUTSCHELKNAUS, 77, of Payne, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 203 W. Townline, Payne. Viewing is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne. The family requests that guests wear a mask at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Marilyn's viewing and funeral mass. dooleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Dooley Funeral Home
JUN
22
Viewing
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Dooley Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
