MARILYN MUTSCHELKNAUS
MUTSCHELKNAUS, MARILYN: Funeral mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 203 W. Townline, Payne. Viewing is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne. The family requests that guests wear a mask at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Marilyn's viewing and funeral mass.

