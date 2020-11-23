MARILYN SUZANNE VANDEN TOP, 80, of Warren, and longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Born on Oct. 2, 1940 in Bluffton, she was the daughter of the late Garth and Evelyn (Arnold) Higgins. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1958, and graduated from International Business College. After being pen pals, Marilyn and Albertus "Al" Vanden Top were married on April 2, 1961. They lived a short time in Ontario, Canada, then moved home to Bluffton. In 1990 they moved to Cherry Hill, N.J. and Stamford, Conn., returning to Bluffton in 1999. Al preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2016. Marilyn was a lifelong seamstress, from patching knees on her boys' worn-out pants to elegant wedding dresses. She also became an EMT, then a Medical Transcriptionist for Wells Community Hospital and Bluffton Regional Hospital. She loved baking, especially for family and church gatherings, and canned anything that would fit in a jar. One could find her on any 90-degree humid August Saturday afternoon, in her kitchen with two canners going on the stove. She and Al loved attending their grandchildren's sporting events and taking them out for ice cream. She loved her grandchildren and gazing at the stars. Any day of the week, Marilyn would selflessly choose to help others, before ever doing something for herself. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, and Zanesville United Methodist Church. Survivors include a son, Thomas (Heather) G. Vanden Top of Yoder; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Vanden Top of Bluffton; along with five grandchildren, Hannah and Andrea Vanden Top, Grace, August and Eli Vanden Top; along with her brother, Edward "Ed" Higgins of Bluffton. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her son, James "Jimmy" Vanden Top, on Dec. 20, 2007. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Dick Case officiating. Friends wishing to watch Marilyn's service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. Login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. # 853 4751 2790 and can login after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the funeral home. "The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Marilyn's service. During the current guidelines, our building occupancy is limited to 25 people total. We appreciate your cooperation and patience." Burial will follow the service at Elm Grove in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Heritage Pointe in Warren and should be sent to the funeral home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Vanden Top family at www.thomarich.com