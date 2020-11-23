1/1
MARILYN SUZANNE VANDEN TOP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARILYN SUZANNE VANDEN TOP, 80, of Warren, and longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Born on Oct. 2, 1940 in Bluffton, she was the daughter of the late Garth and Evelyn (Arnold) Higgins. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1958, and graduated from International Business College. After being pen pals, Marilyn and Albertus "Al" Vanden Top were married on April 2, 1961. They lived a short time in Ontario, Canada, then moved home to Bluffton. In 1990 they moved to Cherry Hill, N.J. and Stamford, Conn., returning to Bluffton in 1999. Al preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2016. Marilyn was a lifelong seamstress, from patching knees on her boys' worn-out pants to elegant wedding dresses. She also became an EMT, then a Medical Transcriptionist for Wells Community Hospital and Bluffton Regional Hospital. She loved baking, especially for family and church gatherings, and canned anything that would fit in a jar. One could find her on any 90-degree humid August Saturday afternoon, in her kitchen with two canners going on the stove. She and Al loved attending their grandchildren's sporting events and taking them out for ice cream. She loved her grandchildren and gazing at the stars. Any day of the week, Marilyn would selflessly choose to help others, before ever doing something for herself. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, and Zanesville United Methodist Church. Survivors include a son, Thomas (Heather) G. Vanden Top of Yoder; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Vanden Top of Bluffton; along with five grandchildren, Hannah and Andrea Vanden Top, Grace, August and Eli Vanden Top; along with her brother, Edward "Ed" Higgins of Bluffton. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her son, James "Jimmy" Vanden Top, on Dec. 20, 2007. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Dick Case officiating. Friends wishing to watch Marilyn's service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. Login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. # 853 4751 2790 and can login after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the funeral home. "The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Marilyn's service. During the current guidelines, our building occupancy is limited to 25 people total. We appreciate your cooperation and patience." Burial will follow the service at Elm Grove in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Heritage Pointe in Warren and should be sent to the funeral home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Vanden Top family at www.thomarich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved