VANDEN TOP, MARILYN SUZANNE: Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends wishing to watch Marilyn's service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. Login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. # 853 4751 2790 and can login after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 24, 2020 at the funeral home. "The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Marilyn's service. During the current guidelines, our building occupancy is limited to 25 people total. We appreciate your cooperation and patience."



