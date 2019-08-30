Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYNN (ROTH) FLIOTSOS. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church 402 Badiac Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARILYNN (ROTH) FLIOTSOS, 85, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, she graduated from South Side High School. From early childhood Marilynn was an art enthusiast. She obtained a B.A. in art education at the College of Wooster and a Master's degree from Ball State University. After graduation, she taught art in West Lafayette, where she met her future husband, George. They settled in Fort Wayne, where Marilynn taught art for Fort Wayne Community Schools and served as a docent at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Marilynn and George were parishioners of Trinity Episcopal Church, then became founding members of St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church. Upon retirement Marilynn and George traveled extensively, eventually settling in Ormond Beach, Fla. They were dedicated to their church, Holy Cross Orthodox, where Marilynn sang in the choir and was active with the Ladies Guild. She also volunteered at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens. Marilynn will be remembered by many for her pleasant, quick-witted personality and her love of the arts. When she moved to Westminster Village in West Lafayette in 2010, she was dubbed "the bluebird of happiness" for her spontaneous singing. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill (Debra) Fliotsos of Fort Wayne; daughter, Anne Fliotsos (Eric Felix) of West Lafayette; sister, Margaret "Peg" Robson; three grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Fliotsos; and brothers, Bill Roth and P. Daniel Roth. "She will be forever missed as a mother, yiayia (grandma), teacher, and friend." Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church, 402 Badiac Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46845). Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Johns (above) or Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 375 Fleming Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.



