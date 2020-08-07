1/1
MARINE (JONES) WARE
MARINE (JONES) WARE, 78, made her earthly departure on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after a long, strong, and courageous fight. Born Nov. 21, 1941, in Holly Springs, Miss., she was a daughter of John Henry Jones, and Leana (Blackmon) Jones. In 1960, she married the love of her life, Arthur Ware Jr. who preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory five loving and devoted children, Michelle (Thomas Sr.) Swain, Arthur (Sabrina) Ware III, Vicki (John) Bowen, Leslie Ware - Johnson, and Christa (Davon) Perry; adopted sons, Carl (DiAnn) Stewart and John (Robin) Dumont; adopted daughters, Norma Byrd, Kara Edens, Carlotta Brown, Janet Moore, and Marla Simmons; goddaughter, Colette (Ivan) Morgan; brother, Franklin Jones Sr.; sister, May Robie Jones; sister-in-law, Suelena Carol Ware; best friend and sister in Christ, Henria McGee; longtime trusted neighbor, Ruth Washington; 14 beloved grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Turner Chapel AME Church, with walk through visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
