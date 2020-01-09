MARIO A. RODRIGUEZ, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Mario was born Aug. 13, 1948 in Nuevo Laredo. Mexico. He was a self employed mechanic for many years. Mario is survived by his wife, Josephine of Fort Wayne; daughter, Veronica Munoz of Fort Wayne; son, Paul Rodriguez of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Julissa and Nicolas; sister, Guadalupe Campos; and brothers, Enrique Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Rodriguez and Ruben Rodriguez. Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Rodriguez and Maria del Carmen Munoz; grandson, Angel Munoz; and brothers, Ricardo Rodriguez and Pablo Rodriguez. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020