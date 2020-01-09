MARIO A. RODRIGUEZ (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIO A. RODRIGUEZ.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARIO A. RODRIGUEZ, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Mario was born Aug. 13, 1948 in Nuevo Laredo. Mexico. He was a self employed mechanic for many years. Mario is survived by his wife, Josephine of Fort Wayne; daughter, Veronica Munoz of Fort Wayne; son, Paul Rodriguez of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Julissa and Nicolas; sister, Guadalupe Campos; and brothers, Enrique Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Rodriguez and Ruben Rodriguez. Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Rodriguez and Maria del Carmen Munoz; grandson, Angel Munoz; and brothers, Ricardo Rodriguez and Pablo Rodriguez. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.