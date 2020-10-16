MARION E. KAMP, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 8, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Clio Gulseth. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and worked as the school treasurer with F.W.C.S. at Anthis Career Center for 41 years. Marion is survived by sons, Nicholas (Joan) Kamp of Fort Wayne and Thomas (Sue) Kamp of Leo, Ind.; grandchildren, Benjamin (Pamara) Kamp and Chelsea (Brent) Maiberger; and great-grandsons, Paxtyn Kamp, Ransom True and Osiris Langley. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bernard Kamp. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com