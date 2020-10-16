1/1
MARION E. KAMP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARION E. KAMP, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 8, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Clio Gulseth. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and worked as the school treasurer with F.W.C.S. at Anthis Career Center for 41 years. Marion is survived by sons, Nicholas (Joan) Kamp of Fort Wayne and Thomas (Sue) Kamp of Leo, Ind.; grandchildren, Benjamin (Pamara) Kamp and Chelsea (Brent) Maiberger; and great-grandsons, Paxtyn Kamp, Ransom True and Osiris Langley. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bernard Kamp. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved