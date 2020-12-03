MARION EVELYN STEFFEN, 92, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Millvale, Pa., on Feb. 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Wolf. She married Jacob on Oct. 19, 1946. Together they were a great team and did everything in their power to ensure that their children's upbringing was better than their own. Marion and Jacob supported their children in whatever they did or attempted to do. She and her family enjoyed taking summer vacations to Adams Lake and Conneaut Lakes in Pennsylvania with her aunt Dorothy, uncle Art and family. Marion was very active in church including singing in the choir, secretarial duties, crocheting prayer shawls and sewing caps for cancer patients, and being involved with children's ministries. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and was on the church bowling league. She also loved gardening flowers and vegetables and maintaining her yard. She is survived by her children, Terry (Patty) Steffen, Sandra (Daniel) Stevenson, Diane (Marty) McNerney, and Debra (Bradford) Wallace; 12 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine Biskup. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jacob Edward Steffen; four siblings; and grandson, Bryan Ruch. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Huntertown United Methodist Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown (IN 46748), with calling one hour prior. Entombment will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Ft. Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Angels. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com