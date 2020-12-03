1/1
MARION EVELYN STEFFEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARION EVELYN STEFFEN, 92, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Millvale, Pa., on Feb. 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Wolf. She married Jacob on Oct. 19, 1946. Together they were a great team and did everything in their power to ensure that their children's upbringing was better than their own. Marion and Jacob supported their children in whatever they did or attempted to do. She and her family enjoyed taking summer vacations to Adams Lake and Conneaut Lakes in Pennsylvania with her aunt Dorothy, uncle Art and family. Marion was very active in church including singing in the choir, secretarial duties, crocheting prayer shawls and sewing caps for cancer patients, and being involved with children's ministries. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and was on the church bowling league. She also loved gardening flowers and vegetables and maintaining her yard. She is survived by her children, Terry (Patty) Steffen, Sandra (Daniel) Stevenson, Diane (Marty) McNerney, and Debra (Bradford) Wallace; 12 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine Biskup. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jacob Edward Steffen; four siblings; and grandson, Bryan Ruch. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Huntertown United Methodist Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown (IN 46748), with calling one hour prior. Entombment will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Ft. Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Angels. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved